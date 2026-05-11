Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), advises that further to the March 9, 2026 news release, LQWD has appointed Ventum Financial Corp. to conduct the Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) on the Company's behalf.

The NCIB commenced on March 13, 2026, and will terminate on March 12, 2027, or such earlier date on which the maximum number of approximately 2,600,000 common shares permitted under the NCIB has been purchased. To date, LQWD has not purchased any shares under the NCIB.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in accordance with applicable TSXV rules and policies. The Company will pay the prevailing market price for any common shares purchased, and the actual number of shares purchased, and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company.

The NCIB is at the Company's discretion, and the Company reserves the right to terminate the NCIB at any time.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

As a publicly-traded company, LQWD offers investor exposure to Bitcoin's long-term appreciation and the rise of a machine-driven economy powered by Lightning Network. We are redefining Bitcoin as a global, monetizable network and accelerating its evolution into a real-time payment layer for the internet.

Backed by a Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and enterprise-grade AI-driven Lightning infrastructure, LQWD is at the forefront of autonomous, real-time machine-to-machine commerce at mass scale.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a solid balance sheet with 262 unencumbered Bitcoin with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol LQWD and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296904

Source: LQWD Technologies Corp.