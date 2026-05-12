Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin Lightning Network company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional five Bitcoin for its treasury. LQWD accumulates Bitcoin as productive network capital which is deployed on the Company's Lightning Network infrastructure.

Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD, commented, "Our Bitcoin treasury strategy is directly aligned with the continued growth of the Lightning Network and the emerging agentic economy. We believe the Lightning Network is developing as the foundational infrastructure for the agentic economy, where AI agents and autonomous systems will require instant, scalable, internet-native payment rails, and LQWD is well positioned to capitalize on this growing market opportunity."

Details on LQWD's Bitcoin treasury are as follows:

Unencumbered Bitcoin Holdings: ~267 Bitcoin

Average Purchase Price: ~US$77,401 per Bitcoin

Total Amount Purchased: ~US$20,666,072

Sats Per Share: 826 (626 Sats per share fully diluted)

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

A publicly traded company, LQWD offers investor exposure to Bitcoin's long-term appreciation and the rise of a machine-driven economy powered by Lightning Network. We are redefining Bitcoin as a global, monetizable network and accelerating its evolution into a real-time payment layer for the internet.

Backed by a Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and AI-driven, fee-generating Lightning infrastructure, LQWD is positioned at the forefront of autonomous, real-time machine-to-machine commerce at internet scale.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. LQWD has approximately 32.3 million shares outstanding (42.6 million shares fully diluted) and maintains a strong debt free balance sheet.

The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy, the deployment of Bitcoin reserves to support and scale its Lightning Network infrastructure, the growth of Lightning-based transactions, the monetization of the Bitcoin network, the Company's ability to optimize routing, liquidity and network performance using AI-driven infrastructure, and the Company's positioning within the emerging machine-to-machine economy. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297167

Source: LQWD Technologies Corp.