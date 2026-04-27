LQWD is focused on making Lightning Network the path of least resistance for machine-driven networks fast, seamless access to Lightning-powered services.

LQWD's agent-native Bitcoin Lightning channel onboarding service, is now live on Mainnet including machine-readable trust and onboarding metadata.

LQWD monetizes AI-agent traffic through earning routing fees (Sats) across the Company's global Lightning infrastructure.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") today announces the launch of LQWD AI Launchpad, a Bitcoin Lightning Network onboarding service purpose built for AI-agents to access and transact across real-time, machine-driven networks.

Until now, placing an AI agent onto Lightning Network required the agent's operator to manually fund channels, a capital and operational barrier that has stalled development. LQWD removes that barrier: an agent with a reachable Lightning node can be transacting on Bitcoin Lightning in minutes, at no cost to the operator.

LQWD AI Launchpad pairs with SaturnZap (saturnzap.ai), LQWD's recently announced open-source, command-line Lightning Network wallet, to deliver an end-to-end agent economy primitive.

"SaturnZap ships as a full Lightning node, which means every onboarded agent is a potential routing node on LQWD's network. As the agent population grows, those ClawBot Routing Nodes form a mesh at the edge of our backbone, the kind of dense routing fabric that agent-to-agent micropayments is going to need." - Shone Anstey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LQWD.

LQWD also announces that it has published a machine-readable trust manifest and agent onboarding schema at public well known endpoints on api.lqwdclaw.bot. This gives autonomous software the ability to discover the LQWD AI Launchpad service, verify its identity, and begin transacting with it without a human in the loop.

Shone Anstey, LQWD's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Agents don't onboard to infrastructure the way humans do. They read a manifest, verify trust, and transact or they refuse. LQWD AI Launchpad is the first live Lightning onramp built for that workflow. The wallet software is open source; the network is the business, every agent we onboard expand routing flow across our global Lightning footprint."

Why it matters:

Lightning Network is a real-time payment layer purpose built for low value, high frequency transactions. The autonomous AI agent market, estimated at approximately USD $7-8 billion in 2025 by MarketsandMarkets, with Gartner projecting AI agents will be embedded in 40% of enterprise applications by 2026, is beginning to generate exactly the kind of programmatic transaction flow Lightning was designed for.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD delivers investor exposure to Bitcoin's long-term appreciation and the rise of a machine-driven economy powered by Lightning, redefining Bitcoin as a global, monetizable network and accelerating its evolution into a scalable, real-time payment layer for the internet. Backed by a strategic Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and AI-driven infrastructure optimizing routing, liquidity, and performance, LQWD is positioned at the forefront of autonomous, internet-scale transactions.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a solid balance sheet with approximately 262 Bitcoin and no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real-time.

Learn more at lqwdclaw.bot, saturnzap.ai, and lqwdtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the launch, development, functionality, availability and anticipated benefits of LQWD AI Launchpad, SaturnZap and related Lightning Network infrastructure; the ability of AI agents or other autonomous software to discover, verify, onboard to, access or transact using the Company's services; the anticipated growth, adoption and use of AI agents, machine-driven networks and Lightning Network payment infrastructure; the Company's ability to monetize AI-agent or other transaction traffic through routing fees or otherwise; the expected expansion, performance, density, routing flow and commercial potential of the Company's global Lightning Network infrastructure; the Company's Bitcoin treasury, balance sheet, strategic plans, future initiatives and business objectives; and any other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294360

Source: LQWD Technologies Corp.