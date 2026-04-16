The Lightning Network is now processing over $1B USD in monthly transaction volume.

AI agents are poised to drive the next phase of Lightning's growth through machine-to-machine payments.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF), ("LQWD" or the "Company") a provider of enterprise-grade, AI-driven infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Shone Anstey, will be a featured speaker at the Bitcoin 2026 Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking Schedule:

Keynote Presentation - Lightning Network growth driven by AI agents & machine-to-machine payments.

Stage: Enterprise Stage

Date: April 27, 2026

Time: 10:12 AM PST

Speaker: Shone Anstey

Panel Discussion - How Companies Are Monetizing The Lightning Network

Stage: Enterprise Stage

Date: April 28, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM PST

Speakers: Shone Anstey (LQWD Technologies Corp.), Tyler Wood (Block, Inc.), Jesse Shrader (Amboss Technologies)

The Bitcoin 2026 Conference brings together leading companies, developers, and institutional participants focused on advancing Bitcoin infrastructure, scalability, and real-world adoption.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging machine-to-machine economy powered by Lightning-based transactions. The Company is positioning Bitcoin not just as an asset, but as a global, monetizable network, accelerating its evolution from a store of value into a scalable payment system through the Lightning Network, a second-layer protocol enabling instant, low-cost transactions at internet scale.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and AI-driven infrastructure optimizing routing, liquidity, and performance, LQWD is positioned at the forefront of scalable, real-time, fee-generating Bitcoin payments.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a strong balance sheet, holding 262 Bitcoin with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy, the deployment of Bitcoin reserves to support and scale its Lightning Network infrastructure, the growth of Lightning-based transactions, the monetization of the Bitcoin network, the Company's ability to optimize routing, liquidity and network performance using AI-driven infrastructure, and the Company's positioning within the emerging machine-to-machine economy. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292803

Source: LQWD Technologies Corp.