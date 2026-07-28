Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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LQWD Technologies Corp.: Building Bitcoin Payment Infrastructure for the Machine-to-Machine Economy

LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) (FSE: 47F) (the "Company" or "LQWD") reviewed its Bitcoin payment infrastructure across the Lightning Network, including the operation of nodes in 18 countries, the routing of more than 2.8 million payments, and the launch of its AI Launchpad to onboard autonomous AI agents onto the network.

The article examines LQWD's role as a Lightning Service Provider and its move into machine-to-machine payments, against the backdrop of growing interest in agentic commerce and rising adoption of the Bitcoin Lightning Network for real-time settlement.

To read the full article, please visit Barchart at: https://www.barchart.com/story/news/3503327/lqwd-builds-the-bitcoin-payment-rails-for-an-economy-where-ai-pays-ai

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) (FSE: 47F) delivers investor exposure to Bitcoin's long-term appreciation and the rise of a machine-driven economy powered by Lightning, redefining Bitcoin as a global, monetizable network and accelerating its evolution into a scalable, real-time payment layer for the internet. Backed by a strategic Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and AI-driven infrastructure optimizing routing, liquidity, and performance, LQWD is positioned at the forefront of autonomous, internet-scale transactions.

Learn more at lqwdtech.com

Follow LQWD on X and LinkedIn.

Contact: Ashley Garnot, President/Director ashley@lqwdtech.com or +1 (604)-669-0912

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.