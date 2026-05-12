

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KBC Group (KBCSF) announced earnings for first quarter of EUR557 million



The company's bottom line totaled EUR557 million, or EUR1.32 per share. This compares with EUR546 million, or EUR1.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to EUR3.225 billion from EUR2.915 billion last year.



KBC Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR557 Mln. vs. EUR546 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.32 vs. EUR1.32 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.225 Bln vs. EUR2.915 Bln last year.



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