

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimadzu Corporation (SHMZF) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY60.499 billion, or JPY209.39 per share. This compares with JPY53.776 billion, or JPY183.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to JPY560.728 billion from JPY539.047 billion last year.



Shimadzu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY60.499 Bln. vs. JPY53.776 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY209.39 vs. JPY183.55 last year. -Revenue: JPY560.728 Bln vs. JPY539.047 Bln last year.



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