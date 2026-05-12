Former Reuters TV News Anchor and Venture Capitalist, Chitra Nawbatt is Now an Official USA TODAY Bestselling Author with 'The CodeBreaker Mindset'

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / The CodeBreaker Mindset , in its first week of release, is an official USA TODAY Best-Seller across ALL categories in America. That includes fiction, nonfiction, children's books, cookbooks, lifestyle, and every other category combined.

The book ranked: #1 in Business & Economics, #1 in Self-Help, #3 in Nonfiction, and #14 Overall.

Readers Are Turning to 'The CodeBreaker Mindset' During a time of Career and Economic Disruption.

The milestone marks a significant achievement for Nawbatt's debut book which helps readers build pattern recognition frameworks that drive effective decision-making to accelerate business growth, leadership, and career pivots.

"What started as an idea, built from years of operator, investor and consulting expertise in leadership, global markets, media, decision-making, human behavior, pivots, adversity, serendipity, and the unwritten rules of success, has now connected with readers in a profound way" said Nawbatt. "I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who supported the book, the 15 distinguished global leaders who I interviewed for the book, and the iconic visionaries who endorsed it.

Individuals and organizations are navigating rapid technological, economic, and societal shifts. In The CodeBreaker Mindset, Dr. Astro Teller, CoFounder and Captain of Alphabet's The Moonshot Factory, says the world is changing faster and faster, and the truth is that's going to continue. It is not only going to continue to be at a high pace, but the pace will continue to increase. It's a lot for almost everybody. That's scary for most of the world." More than ever, building pattern recognition and effective decision making are mandatory competitive competencies everyone needs to develop and execute at scale.

Chitra Nawbatt is a unique multi-industry and multidisciplinary executive, recognized for her extensive expertise as a business launcher and builder, growth operator, investor and media creator. From advising Fortune 500 CEOs to pioneering innovation in technology and venture capital, she has proven time and again that vision, audacity, and execution can turn the impossible into the inevitable.

Chitra is the author and host of The CodeBreaker Mindset book and podcast. The book provides a pattern recognition, professional judgement and decision-making framework for accelerating business growth, leadership and career pivots. The podcast is where leaders share their pursuit journeys to life opportunities, business building and value creation, as well as the rules, pivots and serendipity that propel them forward.

Chitra has served previously on the President of the United States Advance Team (The White House) and as an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers Business School. She is a CPA and a graduate of Harvard Business School and University of Toronto.

A portion of proceeds from The CodeBreaker Mindset supports cancer research initiatives.

The book is available nationwide through major retailers and online platforms.

For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or additional information, visit ChitraNawbatt.com .

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SOURCE: Chitra Nawbatt

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/former-reuters-tv-news-anchor-and-venture-capitalist-chitra-nawb-1166145