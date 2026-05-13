Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTCID: TVIPF) ("TVI" or the "Corporation") wishes to confirm, at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, that the Corporation's management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

TVI is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines. TVI maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297292

Source: TVI Pacific Inc.