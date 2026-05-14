Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") wishes to clarify that, effective April 8, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 350,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers and consultants pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The RSU grant was approved by the Company's board of directors on April 8, 2026. This news release is being issued to provide disclosure regarding the RSU grant. The RSUs vested immediately upon the date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Plan and applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the RSU grants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android . Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn , X & Telegram, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com .

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297408

Source: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.