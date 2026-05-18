Faron Pharmaceuticals LTD: Holding(s) In Company

Providing information directly to the Company as a result of meeting the threshold in the Company's Arti-cles of Association (does not meet the AIM regulatory notification threshold).

Gordon G. Miller, Jr. ("JR Miller"), Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Blood Cancer United, Inc. and authorized controlling person with respect to:

Blood Cancer United, Inc., TAP BCU, LLC and TAP BCU Faron, LLC

TAP BCU Faron, LLC, c/o Blood Cancer United, Inc. 1201 15th Street N.W., Suite 410, Washington, D.C. 20005 U.S.A.

+1.860.488.1774

Jr.Miller@bloodcancerunited.org

3.47% of shares and voting rights is as per Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. request to include Treasury Shares in the denominator. The percentage is 3.527% if exclude Treasury Shares.