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WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
04.08.26 | 08:14
0,469 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4600,48315:56
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Faron Pharmaceuticals LTD: Holding(s) in Company

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd | Company announcement | August 04, 2026 at 16:00:00 EEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify) iii: Amortisation of the First and Second Tranche Bonds with treasury shares

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Turku, Finland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

3.8.2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

3.8.2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.37%

9.37%

21,342,679

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

10.97%

10.97%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

FI4000153309

21,342,679

9.37%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

21,342,679

9.37%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash
Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

x

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

9.37%

9.37%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

3.8.2026 Company announcement: Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Approval of Share Subscriptions Based on Special Rights in connection with Amortisation of the First and Second Tranche Bonds

Place of completion

Turku, Finland

Date of completion

3.8.2026

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-holdings-in-company-1201243

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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