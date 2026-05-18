Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N63A | ISIN: US53815P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: XIM
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 15:33
32,600 Euro
+27,34 % +7,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,40032,60016:53
32,40032,60016:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEOVAX LABS
GEOVAX LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEOVAX LABS INC3,170+157,72 %
HUACHEN AI PARKING MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD7,820+41,16 %
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC32,600+27,34 %
SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC1,750+515,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.