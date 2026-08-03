EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Highlights Newly Published Independent Research Supporting Broader Filovirus Vaccine Strategies and Strategic Value of Its MVA-Based Vaccine Portfolio



03.08.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

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Recent Third-Party Research Reinforces Scientific Rationale for Evaluating Broad-Spectrum Filovirus Preparedness Approaches ATLANTA, GA - August 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and solid tumors, today highlighted recently published independent scientific research that reinforces growing interest in vaccine strategies capable of providing broader protection across multiple ebolavirus species. A recent independent study, discussed by MedPage Today (July 23, 2026) and released as a scientific preprint by independent investigators, reported that immune responses generated by licensed vaccines against Zaire ebolavirus (EBOV) recognized Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV), an emerging ebolavirus species responsible for recent outbreaks in Central Africa. The investigators concluded that these findings support further evaluation of existing and next-generation vaccine strategies against Bundibugyo virus and other related filoviruses. While the vaccines included in the study do not demonstrate protection against Bundibugyo virus, it provides additional scientific support for the concept that vaccine-induced immune responses may extend across related ebolavirus species and underscores the importance of developing broadly applicable filovirus vaccine platforms. GeoVax has previously demonstrated significant protective efficacy in published non-human primate studies with separate Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine candidates targeting both Zaire Ebola virus (EBOV) and Sudan Ebola virus (SUDV). Together with the Company's Marburg virus vaccine program, these vaccine candidates comprise a differentiated filovirus vaccine portfolio built upon GeoVax's proprietary MVA platform. David A. Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax, commented: "Independent scientific validation plays an important role in advancing preparedness strategies for emerging infectious diseases. These newly reported findings reinforce the growing recognition that future outbreak preparedness will benefit from platform technologies capable of addressing multiple related pathogens rather than individual viruses. GeoVax has extensive institutional experience in developing MVA-based vaccines against several of the world's highest-consequence filoviruses, and we believe our technology platform is well positioned to support future preparedness initiatives." Mark J. Newman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of GeoVax, added: "The recently published findings provide encouraging support for an important scientific hypothesis - that immune responses against one ebolavirus may extend to related viruses. GeoVax's MVA-VLP, multi-antigen experimental vaccines, which have been evaluated in animal models and shown to provide significant protective efficacy, are designed to induce broadly protective immune responses, invoking both the antibody and cellular arms of the immune system. These independent findings demonstrate the potential of the GeoVax MVA-VLP platform." GeoVax's filovirus vaccine portfolio currently includes vaccine candidates targeting: Zaire Ebola virus (EBOV)

Sudan Ebola virus (SUDV)

Marburg virus (MARV) Each program utilizes the Company's Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) platform, providing a common development and manufacturing foundation for addressing multiple high-consequence infectious diseases. As governments and global health organizations continue strengthening preparedness against emerging infectious diseases, GeoVax believes platform technologies capable of supporting multiple biodefense and public health applications will become increasingly important. The Company will continue evaluating strategic opportunities for its filovirus vaccine portfolio, including government collaborations, global health partnerships, and potential licensing opportunities, while maintaining its primary strategic focus on advancing GEO-MVA, its lead vaccine candidate for the prevention of mpox and smallpox, and Gedeptin, its clinical-stage immuno-oncology program. Reference The scientific findings discussed in this release are based on recent independent research evaluating cross-reactive immune responses following licensed Ebola vaccination, as reported by MedPage Today (July 23, 2026) and described in a 2026 scientific preprint in The New England Journal of Medicine by the study investigators. GeoVax was not involved in conducting the study, and the findings should not be interpreted as demonstrating efficacy of GeoVax vaccine candidates against Bundibugyo ebolavirus. About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





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