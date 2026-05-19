

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has triggered a public health law to ban visitors from Africa's Ebola-hit region entering the country.



On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies implemented enhanced travel screening, entry restrictions, and public health measures to prevent the viral disease from entering the United States amid ongoing Ebola outbreaks in East and Central Africa.



This order will be in effect for 30 days.



CDC said it will enhance public health screening and traveler monitoring for individuals arriving from areas affected by Ebola outbreaks in the region.



Entry will be restricted to non-US passport holders if they have been in Uganda, DR Congo, or South Sudan in the previous 21 days.



CDC will coordinate with airlines, international partners, and port-of-entry officials to identify and manage travelers who may have been exposed to Ebola virus.



It will also enhance port health protection response activities, contact tracing, laboratory testing capacity, and hospital readiness nationwide.



CDC will continue deploying personnel to support outbreak containment efforts in affected regions.



As per CDC's assessment, the immediate risk to the general U.S. public is low, but the agency said it will continue to evaluate the evolving situation and may adjust public health measures as additional information becomes available.



Those who have traveled through the affected countries have been urged to monitor CDC travel health notices and seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms consistent with Ebola, including fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, or unexplained bleeding, within 21 days of travel to affected areas.



Meanwhile, news reports citing a medical missionary NGO in DR Congo said a U.S. doctor haS been tested positive for Ebola, with at least six US citizens exposed during the new outbreak.



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