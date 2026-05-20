Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital twin and decision intelligence platforms, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting:

Conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026/ or

Directly at https://app.webinar.net/VGYKZzE3zlq.

The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026invreg/.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments - delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. Uniting edgeCore Digital Twin with its recently acquired portfolio of defense-aligned capabilities, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "Potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298165

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.