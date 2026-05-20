Real Tested Inc: Weedmaps Founder Justin Hartfield Debuts MadHoneyFinder.com

An educational resource focused on the history, sourcing, and consumer information surrounding mad honey.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Justin Hartfield, through Real Tested Inc., a digital media and consumer information company, announced today the launch of MadHoneyFinder.com, a new platform dedicated to providing educational resources and sourcing awareness about mad honey. The website is designed to offer consumers a comprehensive look at the history, cultural significance, and responsible information related to this unique product.

Mad honey, known for its distinct properties and historical use in various cultures, has garnered interest from curious consumers worldwide. MadHoneyFinder.com aims to address this curiosity by providing a centralized hub for factual information. The platform emphasizes the importance of understanding the origins of mad honey, the traditional methods of harvesting, and the general characteristics of the product.

A key focus of MadHoneyFinder.com is promoting responsible education. The platform avoids making health claims or encouraging risky consumption, instead prioritizing safety awareness and transparent sourcing information. By offering a balanced and informative perspective, the website helps users navigate the complexities of mad honey with a focus on education.

"Mad honey has a fascinating history, but it is crucial that consumers have access to responsible and accurate information," said Justin Hartfield, Founder of MadHoneyFinder.com. "Our goal with this platform is to foster sourcing awareness and provide an educational resource that respects the tradition of the product while prioritizing consumer knowledge."

About MadHoneyFinder.com

MadHoneyFinder.com is an independent consumer-safety and editorial directory for grayanotoxin-bearing rhododendron mad honey, offering sourcing guidance, scientific context, regulatory information, and responsible-use education.

About Real Tested Inc.

Real Tested Inc. is a digital media and consumer information company focused on building online platforms that help audiences discover, compare, and better understand emerging consumer categories. Through its portfolio of educational and discovery-focused websites, Real Tested Inc. aims to make information more accessible, organized, and useful for modern consumers.

Contact Information

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone: +1(833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/weedmaps-founder-justin-hartfield-debuts-madhoneyfinder.com-1164838