Your vote is important regardless of how many shares you own. Vote today.

KPT's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR on all proposed resolutions at the Meeting.

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting should contact KPT's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by email at assistance@laurelhill.com or by texting "INFO" to, or calling, 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (International).

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) (KPT or the Company) is pleased to announce its notice of annual meeting of shareholders and management information circular (the "Circular") are now available on KPT's website www.kptissueinc.com as well as under KPT's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has also mailed the Circular and related materials to KPT shareholders.

Shareholder Meeting Details

The annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 15, 2026 at TMX Market Centre, Pearce Bunting Room, 120 Adelaide Street West, Ground Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1S3.

KPT's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR

on all proposed resolutions at the Meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and to vote as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares by proxy is 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 11, 2026.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT REGARDLESS OF HOW MANY SHARES YOU OWN. VOTE TODAY.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact KPT's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Text Message: Text "INFO" to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products Inc., which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.0% interest in Kruger Products Inc. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products Inc. is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298272

Source: KP Tissue Inc.