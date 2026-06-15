Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) (KPT) held its Annual Meeting (the Meeting) of shareholders today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of KPT by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



For

Against Name Number %

Number % François Vimard 1,937,514 96.69

66,317 3.31 James Hardy 1,943,257 96.98

60,574 3.02 Sarah Kruger 1,938,901 96.76

64,930 3.24 John "Jay" Wright 1,933,540 96.49

70,291 3.51

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of KPT (97.89% of votes in favour).

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.0% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products) is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and Bonterra. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Kruger PRO business manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

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Source: KP Tissue Inc.