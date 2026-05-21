Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTCID: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into amending agreements and completed the process of the cancelling 77,627,224 common shares that were issued in error with respect to certain note settlement agreements. The terms of the note settlement agreements and the reasons for cancellation are set out in a prior news release by the Company dated February 12, 2026. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce its intention to re-pay the full outstanding amounts due to Vanquish Funding Group Inc. pursuant to convertible promissory notes dated November 13, 2025, December 2, 2025 and January 16, 2026 (the "Convertible Promissory Notes") entirely by way of cash and that no further shares of the Company will be issued pursuant to the Convertible Promissory Notes. The terms of the Convertible Promissory Notes are set out in the prior news release of the Company dated February 12, 2026.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets. The Company is focused on multi-vertical opportunities related to digital assets, fintech ventures, and the exploitation of intellectual property investments. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "targeted," "expects," "plans," "anticipated," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this press release concerning the Company, please refer to the continuous disclosure record of the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Two Hands Corporation