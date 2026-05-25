Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the April Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:
April Operational Update
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK PLEASE CONTACT:
|Kevin Johnson
|Mitchell Harris
|President & CEO
|VP Finance & CFO
|403-538-8435
|403-444-1465
|Email: info@lotuscreek.ca
|Website: www.lotuscreek.ca
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298718
Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.
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