Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the April Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:

April Operational Update

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK PLEASE CONTACT:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298718

Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.