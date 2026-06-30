Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the May Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:
May Operational Update
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK PLEASE CONTACT:
|Kevin Johnson
President & CEO
403-538-8435
Email: info@lotuscreek.ca
Website: www.lotuscreek.ca
|Mitchell Harris
VP Finance & CFO
403-444-1465
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303530
Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.
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