Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Badlands Resources Inc. (TSXV: BLDS) (FSE: B7Q) ("Badlands" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates.

Updated Financing Plans

The Company announces the withdrawal of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, as previously announced on October 23, 2025, December 8, 2025 and January 16, 2026. The Company currently intends to complete a new non-brokered private placement (the "New Financing") for minimum gross proceeds of $1,200,000 and will provide further details, including respecting pricing, which will be determined in the context of the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, in a subsequent news release following completion of its recently announced 3.5:1 share consolidation (the "Consolidation"). See the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2026 and May 25, 2026 for further details regarding the Consolidation.

Bella Sale and Goliath Property Acquisition

The Company also confirms that it continues to pursue completion of the previously announced sale of its Bella property (the "Bella Sale") and the acquisition of the Goliath property located in the District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario (the "Goliath Property"). Completion of each transaction remains subject to receipt of all requisite approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and, in respect of the Bella Sale, approval of shareholders of the Company. There is no guarantee that either transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. For further information respecting the Bella Sale and the Goliath Property acquisition, please see the Company's news releases dated June 2, 2025, September 24, 2025 and October 21, 2025.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

BADLANDS RESOURCES INC.

R. Dale Ginn, President and CEO

Or visit our website: www.badlandsresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, statements respecting completion of the Consolidation, the Company's intention to complete a private placement financing, completion of the Goliath Property acquisition, completion of the Bella Sale, receipt of requisite approvals and the conditions thereto. The words "anticipate," "intends," "plans," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; all requisite approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Consolidation, the financing and the Goliath Property acquisition, will be received in a timely manner; the Company will be able to raise the minimum financing proceeds on acceptable terms; and shareholder approval will be obtained for the Bella Sale. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to: inability to complete the financing on acceptable terms or at all; failure to obtain shareholder approval for the Bella Sale; failure to obtain requisite regulatory approvals; counterparty risk under the Goliath Property acquisition; inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits; currency fluctuations; unanticipated operational or technical difficulties; risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions; regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals; the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and the inability to raise financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298976

Source: Badlands Resources Inc.