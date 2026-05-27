Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that final planning and permitting are complete for the Company's 2026 exploration program (the "Program") at its Crown Property (the "Property"), located in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. As part of this year's planning process, the Company engaged a Professional Biologist to develop comprehensive wildlife safety procedures. With this work now completed, Goldstorm expects the 2026 exploration season to commence earlier than anticipated.

2026 Exploration at the Crown Property

The Company plans to initiate its first-ever drill program on the Crown Property. The Phase 1 program is expected to consist of approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling focused on testing the Copernicus copper-gold geochemical trend, which overlies a 1.2-kilometre-long induced polarization ("IP") chargeability anomaly. As well, initial drill testing will be undertaken at the newly discovered Delta West gold-mineralized zone. Subject to encouraging results from the Phase 1 drilling, the Company intends to proceed with a Phase 2 drill program totaling approximately 6,000 metres.

In addition to drilling activities, Goldstorm plans to further expand the Delta West discovery through continued prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling programs targeting multiple parallel, high-grade, gold-bearing, shear-hosted veins. The Company also intends to conduct prospecting, mapping and sampling programs across the Electrum, Fairweather and Delta claims ("EFD Trend"), in areas that have returned high-grade gold and ultra-high-grade silver values from historical prospecting and sampling programs.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., President and CEO, commented: "We are excited to commence the 2026 exploration program, particularly the first-ever drill testing of the Copernicus copper-gold porphyry target on the Crown Property. With the wildlife safety plan now completed, we have the opportunity to begin the 2026 exploration program earlier than expected, should snow conditions allow. I will be visiting the property soon to evaluate the current conditions and determine when personnel, drill pad crews, and members of the technical team can safely and efficiently mobilize to begin the Program."

Figure 1. Plan Map - Copernicus Zone and Delta West Drill Targets

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Figure 2. Cross Section - Copernicus Zone Planned Drill Holes

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Further to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2026 announcing the closing of the Company's non-brokered private placement of units, the Company wishes to correct the number of finder warrants issued in connection with the financing. The Company previously disclosed that 1,305,520 finder warrants were issued; however, the correct number of finder warrants issued was 1,307,320.

The Company also reports that it has entered into an advisory agreement (the "Advisory Agreement") with Research Capital Corporation ("RCC") pursuant to which RCC has agreed to act as financial advisor and provide advice and assistance in connection with defining strategic and financial objectives over a one-month term. Upon completion of the term, Goldstorm expects to compensate RCC by payment of $35,000 and issuance of 175,000 share purchase warrants ("Advisory Warrants"). Each Advisory Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.20 for a period of 3 years following the date of issuance. The Advisory Warrants issued are subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day after the date of issuance. RCC is arm's length to the Company. The Advisory Agreement and the compensation payable thereunder are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometres to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation that geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such a statement is a forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Goldstorm Metals Corp.