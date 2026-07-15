Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or "the Company") is pleased to report that a diamond drill program has commenced (the "Program") on its 100% owned Crown copper-gold-silver property (the "Property"), located within the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Crown is situated to the south of Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine and Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM Property, an area host to over 80 million ounces of gold and over 20 billion pounds of copper. Click to view the location maps.

The Phase 1 part of the Program is expected to consist of approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling and will begin with three drill holes focused on testing the Copernicus copper-gold geochemical trend, which overlies a 1.2-kilometre-long induced polarization ("IP") chargeability anomaly. Drill testing will also be undertaken at the recently discovered Delta West gold-mineralized zone, with a minimum of two drill holes targeting shear hosted gold and silver mineralization. Based on encouraging results from the Phase 1 drilling, the Company intends to proceed with a Phase 2 drill program totaling approximately 6,000 metres.

Ken Konkin P. Geo., President and CEO comments: "We are excited to commence the Company's first-ever drill program at the Crown Project. The initial phase will consist of three HQ- and NQ2-size drill holes targeting the Copernicus and Orion Spine porphyry targets (Figure 1). These holes will be drilled to depths of up to 800 metres to test the extent of the large IP chargeability anomalies. The widely spaced drill holes have been strategically designed to efficiently evaluate the strongest surface mineralization and coincident geophysical targets (Figure 2). In addition to the Orion Spine target, we plan to drill the Delta West Zone, located approximately 10 kilometres directly south of the Valley of the Kings Gold Deposit at the Brucejack Mine. Delta West was discovered by our reconnaissance team during the 2025 field season. A grab sample from a shear-hosted quartz vein containing fine-grained pyrite returned greater than 39 g/t gold and follow-up prospecting identified numerous sub-parallel mineralized structures across a 500 m by 800 m gossanous area, with multiple samples returning significant gold values.

The drill holes planned for this program have been designed to test priority targets generated through the integration of IP chargeability data, enhanced geophysical imaging, and detailed geological interpretations completed by our field crews. To further refine our geological model and drill targeting, our technical team also incorporated high-resolution WorldView-3 multispectral imagery acquired at the end of the 2025 field season. These images highlight alteration patterns and iron oxidation associated with various styles of mineralization and their related alteration mineral assemblages (Figure 3). Our comprehensive reinterpretation of the geophysical and geological datasets also provides additional support for the "Thrust Fault Model", which suggests that the thrust-associated mineral systems found at the Treaty Creek and KSM deposits may extend southward onto the Crown Property, as illustrated in the cross section shown in Figure 2."

In addition to drilling activities, Goldstorm plans to further expand the Delta West discovery through continued prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling programs targeting multiple parallel, high-grade, gold-bearing, shear-hosted veins. The Company also intends to conduct prospecting, mapping and sampling programs across the Electrum, Fairweather and Delta claims ("EFD Trend"), in areas that have returned high-grade gold and ultra-high-grade silver values from historical prospecting and sampling programs.





Figure 1. Plan Map - Copernicus Zone and Delta West Drill Targets

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Figure 2. Cross Section - Copernicus Zone Planned Drill Holes

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Figure 3. Plan Map - Copernicus Zone and Delta West Drill Targets & Multispectral SWIR Imagery

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Further to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2026, which disclosed the terms of the advisory agreement (the "Advisory Agreement") entered into with Research Capital Corporation ("RCC"), the Company announces a revised total compensation payable to RCC under the Advisory Agreement. The news release previously disclosed that the Company expected to compensate RCC by payment of $35,000 and issuance of 175,000 share purchase warrants; however, RCC and the Company have agreed to revise the total compensation payable to RCC to a total of $42,000. No share purchase warrants will be issued to RCC. All other terms of the Advisory Agreement remain as previously disclosed.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometres to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such statement is forward-looking statements and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Goldstorm Metals Corp.