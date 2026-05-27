SAP: So wird das Unternehmen zum KI-Gewinner. Comeback-Chance für die Aktie!
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|SAP: So wird das Unternehmen zum KI-Gewinner. Comeback-Chance für die Aktie!
|15:38
|SAP SE: Stabilität als strategische Basis
|15:15
|EQS-News: Precisely bietet Google Workspace-Nutzern kontrollierte SAP-Automatisierung mit Unterstützung für Google Sheets in Automate Studio
|EQS-News: Precisely
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Precisely bietet Google Workspace-Nutzern kontrollierte SAP-Automatisierung mit Unterstützung für Google Sheets in Automate...
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|Precisely Brings Governed SAP Automation to Google Workspace Users with Support for Google Sheets in Automate Studio
|New capability enables business teams to execute SAP data processes directly from Google Sheets with enterprise-grade governanceBURLINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely,...
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|Itron, Inc.: Itron Releases Locusview Connector for SAP S/4HANA to Enhance Utility Resiliency