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WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
27.05.26 | 15:55
150,40 Euro
-0,70 % -1,06
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,20151,2616:12
150,78150,8216:06
DZ Bank
27.05.2026 15:41 Uhr
267 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SAP: So wird das Unternehmen zum KI-Gewinner. Comeback-Chance für die Aktie!

SAP: So wird das Unternehmen zum KI-Gewinner. Comeback-Chance für die Aktie!


Die Angst vor einer "SaaS-Apokalypse" durch künstliche Intelligenz erweist sich als unbegründet, wie jüngste Daten von Workday, Atlassian und Zoom Video bestätigen. Während der Markt den Niedergang traditioneller Software-Riesen einpreiste, positioniert sich SAP mit seiner neuen Business AI Plattform als zentraler Profiteur der Tech-Revolution. Angesichts einer geplanten Gewinnbeschleunigung und eines moderaten 18,3er KGVs ist SAP alles andere als ein KI-Verlierer.

Software-Unternehmen bestätigen den Niedergang der Branche bisher nicht

Monatelang ging an der Börse das Gespenst der "SaaS-Apokalypse" um. Die These: Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) werde traditionelle Softwareanwendungen überflüssig machen, da maßgeschneiderte KI-Agenten die Aufgaben etablierter Plattformen übernehmen. Doch ein Blick auf die Realität der Tech-Branche zeichnet ein völlig anderes Bild. Die jüngsten Quartalszahlen von Branchengrößen wie Workday, Nemetschek und Zoom Video zeigen keinerlei Anzeichen einer KI-Disruption. Im Gegenteil, die Geschäfte laufen stabil. Dieser Trend spiegelt die robusten Ergebnisse wider, die zuvor bereits von Monday.com, Atlassian und Datadog vorgelegt wurden. Für den gebeutelten Software-Sektor signalisiert dies erhebliches Erholungspotenzial. Deutlich wird das beim europäischen Software-Schwergewicht SAP.





Endlos Turbo Long 96,8125 open end: Basiswert SAP

DN0AN6
Quelle: DZ BANK: Geld 27.05. 15:15:35, Brief 27.05. 15:15:35
5,30 EUR5,31 EUR -2,75%Basiswertkurs: 149,40 EUR
Geld in EUR Brief in EURDiff. Vortag in %Quelle: Xetra , 01.01.
Max Rendite-Discount in %-
Abstand zum Cap in %-Max Rendite in % p.a.-
CapBezugsverhältnis (BV) / Bezugsgröße0,10

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