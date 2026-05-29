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WKN: A41WQA | ISIN: CA0729361075 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 03:02 Uhr
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BE Resources Inc.: BE Resources Announces Non-Convertible Loans

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / BE Resources Inc. (TSXV:BER.H) (the "Company" or "BE") announces today that it has received an aggregate of $165,000 principal amount of non-convertible loans from certain third parties to the Company (the "Loans"). The Loans are non-secured obligations of the Company due and payable upon demand and bear interest at the rate of 8.5% per annum, compounded and paid monthly.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Loans for the repayment of outstanding loans and general working capital. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has conditionally approved the Loans on May 19, 2026. The Loans remain subject to final TSXV approval.

For further information please contact:

Robert Suttie
416-848-6865
rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Loans and the receipt of final approval in respect of the Loans from the TSXV. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the financial situation of the Company; the ability of the Company to meet its obligations under the Loans; the Company's operating levels; global economic risk; the general economic environment; cybersecurity risks; reliance on management; risks relating to insurance; changes in regulation; and requirements for further financing. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: BE Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/be-resources-announces-non-convertible-loans-1171738

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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