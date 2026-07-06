1742096 Ontario Ltd. - Early Warning Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares of BE Resources Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Pursuant to the requirements of applicable securities laws, 1742096 Ontario Ltd. (the "Acquiror") reports that on July 6, 2026, it acquired an aggregate of 2,536,392 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of BE Resources Inc. (TSXV:BER.H) (the "Company") from Robert Suttie, a director of the Company, for total cash consideration of C$1.00 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was private in nature and did not occur on a stock exchange or other securities market.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror held beneficial ownership of, or control over direction over nil Shares. Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror holds beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over 2,536,392 Shares, which represents an approximate total of 22.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Acquiror acquired the Shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror may in the future take such actions in respect of its holdings in the Company as it may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional securities of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions or the sale of all or a portion of its holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, subject in each case to applicable securities laws.

The Company is located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1. A copy of the corresponding early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

CONTACT: Tel: +1 (416) 848-7744

SOURCE: 1742096 Ontario Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/1742096-ontario-ltd.-early-warning-regarding-acquisition-of-common-shares-of-be-r-1187164