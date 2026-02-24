Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
WKN: A41WQA | ISIN: CA0729361075 | Ticker-Symbol:
BE Resources Inc.: BE Resources Announces Termination of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / BE Resources Inc. (TSXV:BER.H) (the "Company" or "BE") announces today that it has terminated its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to which the Company had proposed to issue up to 2,600,000 common shares ("Shares") at $0.05 each to raise aggregate gross proceeds up to $130,000. The private placement is being terminated due to applicable NEX regulations which restrict the number of Shares which the Company may issue in a twelve-month period. The Company expects to revisit a potential private placement in due course.

In other news, the Company also announces that effective December 31, 2025, Marrelli Capital Ltd. sold an aggregate of 7,609,176 common shares of the Company to Robert Suttie for an aggregate sale price of $30,000. Mr. Suttie serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Following the closing of the share sale, Mr. Suttie owns common shares representing approximately 67% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Robert Suttie
416-848-6865
rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that a future private placement may not be completed on the terms acceptable to the Company or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of BE, including with respect to the potential size and composition of any future private placement and the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: BE Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/be-resources-announces-termination-of-private-placement-1140602

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
