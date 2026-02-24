BE Resources Inc.: BE Resources Announces Termination of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / BE Resources Inc. (TSXV:BER.H) (the "Company" or "BE") announces today that it has terminated its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to which the Company had proposed to issue up to 2,600,000 common shares ("Shares") at $0.05 each to raise aggregate gross proceeds up to $130,000. The private placement is being terminated due to applicable NEX regulations which restrict the number of Shares which the Company may issue in a twelve-month period. The Company expects to revisit a potential private placement in due course.

In other news, the Company also announces that effective December 31, 2025, Marrelli Capital Ltd. sold an aggregate of 7,609,176 common shares of the Company to Robert Suttie for an aggregate sale price of $30,000. Mr. Suttie serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Following the closing of the share sale, Mr. Suttie owns common shares representing approximately 67% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

