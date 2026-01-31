Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
BE Resources Inc.: BE Resources Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / BE Resources Inc. (TSXV:BER.H) (the "Company" or "BE") is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which the Company will issue up to 2,600,000 common shares ("Shares") at $0.05 each to raise aggregate gross proceeds up to $130,000.

The Offering remains subject to various closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Robert Suttie
416-848-6865
rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of BE, including with respect to the potential size and composition of the Offering and the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: BE Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/be-resources-announces-private-placement-1131996

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
