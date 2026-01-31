BE Resources Inc.: BE Resources Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / BE Resources Inc. (TSXV:BER.H) (the "Company" or "BE") is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which the Company will issue up to 2,600,000 common shares ("Shares") at $0.05 each to raise aggregate gross proceeds up to $130,000.

The Offering remains subject to various closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

