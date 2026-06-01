5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials to Host Live Webinar Highlighting Positive Lithium PEA and Fort Cady Development Progress

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced that it will host a live webinar on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET.

The webinar will feature Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer, who will provide updates on the Company's operational and corporate initiatives, including highlights from the recently completed Lithium Carbonate Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and the Company's strategy to unlock long-term shareholder value through integrated critical minerals development.

The webinar follows 5E's recent announcement regarding the completion of a lithium carbonate PEA and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Register today to learn more about 5E's vision for building a U.S.-based critical minerals supply chain and advancing domestic resource security:

DATE: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET

Register: To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://6ix.com/event/5e-advanced-materials-market-update-2 or click HERE.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)(ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security, and the defense sector. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-iron-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The business is based on the Company's large domestic boron resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and boron has been included on the U.S. Government's 2025 List of Critical Minerals.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results, assumptions and conclusions of the preliminary economic assessment of the lithium carbonate byproduct circuit (the "Lithium PEA"), including estimated capital costs, operating costs, production rates, project life, pre-tax and post-tax NPV and IRR, payback period, byproduct credits, revenue and other economic metrics; the selection of direct concentration as the preferred recovery pathway and the anticipated technical, operational and commercial benefits relative to direct lithium extraction or other alternatives; assumed lithium carbonate and reagent pricing and demand; the expected integration of the lithium circuit with the planned Fort Cady boron facility; the potential to leverage existing small-scale facility equipment to reduce incremental capital requirements; the expected production of marketable lithium carbonate and calcium carbonate co-products; the Company's ability to advance engineering, optimization, permitting and development works for the Fort Cady project; and the Company's ability to advance the Fort Cady Project toward future financing and construction readiness. The Lithium PEA is preliminary in nature, is based on AACE Class 5 capital cost estimates with associated accuracy ranges typical of preliminary-stage studies, includes assumptions that may not prove to be accurate, and is not a feasibility study; there is no certainty that the results of the Lithium PEA will be realized and actual results may differ materially. The project economic measures included in this press release, including, without limitation, net present value (NPV), internal rate of return (IRR), payback period, life-of-project revenue, capital cost, operating cost per ton and byproduct credits, are forward-looking estimates derived from the Lithium PEA and from engineering and financial modeling assumptions, are not financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are not intended to be substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not reconcilable to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort because the necessary inputs are dependent on future events and conditions, many of which are outside the Company's control. These project economic measures should not be relied upon as projections of the Company's consolidated revenue, earnings, cash flow or other GAAP financial results, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR, LLC

FEAM@haydenir.com

Ph: +1 (480) 861-2425

Media Relations

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

team@pracommunications.com

Ph: +1 (604) 681-1407

SOURCE: 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/5e-advanced-materials-to-host-live-webinar-highlighting-positive-lithium-pea-and-1172101