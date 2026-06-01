Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Initiates Coverage on Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PSTL): Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PSTL). PSTL's 1Q26 update improved the setup by increasing forward revenue visibility and accelerating acquisition capacity at the same time. In our view, the thesis is becoming easier to underwrite, as the lease platform is producing clearer internal growth through mark-to-market resets and escalators, while improved capital access is adding a more active external growth leg. The next few quarters should be defined by acquisition conversion, continued lease book modernization, and leverage-neutral funding.

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Key Takeaways:

The thesis is shifting from stability to visible growth, with rent resets, escalators, and lease-term extension improving forward AFFO visibility.

Acquisition capacity is reaccelerating, as $130-$140M guidance, 7.4% cap-rate deployment, and forward equity support leverage-neutral external growth.

The earnings base is becoming cleaner, with limited holdover noise, 99.8% occupancy, and a valuation framework supporting a $26.08 midpoint.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Stonegate, Inc.