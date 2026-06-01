Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Roxmore Resources Inc. (formerly, Axcap Ventures Inc.) (TSX: RM) (OTCQX: GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report (the "Technical Report") for the updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment for its 100%-owned Converse Gold Project (the "Converse Gold Project") located in the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA. A copy of the Technical Report is available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website www.roxmoreresources.com.

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Converse Project, Nevada, USA", was prepared by Qualified Persons in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), from SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd and Kappes, Cassiday & Associates. These persons have the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of this data and are independent from the Company.

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is a large-scale open pit heap leach project located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Converse Project, Nevada, USA" dated effective May 2, 2026, which is available on our website at www.roxmoreresources.com and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk, as well as those risk factors discussed in the issuer's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299690

Source: Roxmore Resources Inc.