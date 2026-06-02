Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's news releases dated March 17, 2026, and May 25, 2026, the Company closed total proceeds of $210,000 through the issuance of 3,000,000 units at $0.07 per unit under a non-brokered private placement.

Security holders of the Company may not convert or exercise any portion of their warrants into common shares if such conversion or exercise would result in the holder owning 20% or more of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time of such conversion or exercise, unless the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder approval.

On Behalf of the Board of 37 Capital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

____________________

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President and CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299752

Source: 37 Capital Inc.