Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) (the "Company" or "37 Capital") wishes to announce that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 by the issuance of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit ("Flow-Through Financing"). Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one non-flow-through share purchase warrant to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of three (3) years from the issuance date ("Closing Date"). The proceeds raised from the Flow Through Financing will be used for exploration work expenditures on either the Company's mineral property located in the Province of British Columbia and/or on any other properties that the Company may acquire.

In addition, the Company announces that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $200,000 by the issuance of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit ("Non-Flow Through Financing"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant to purchase an additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date. The proceeds raised from the Non-Flow Through Financing will be used towards general working capital purposes.

In connection with both financings, if, anytime after six months from Closing, the Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") at a price of $0.25 per common share or above for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the warrants by giving notice, via a news release issued within 5 business days of the last day of such ten (10) consecutive trading day calculation period, of its exercise of such right and thereafter the warrants will, without further notice or act by the Company, automatically expire and be of no further force and effect at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is 30 calendar days after the date of said news release.

All securities that may be issued in connection with the above financings will be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable regulatory and securities laws. There may be finder's fees payable in respect to the financings and certain insiders may participate in both financings.

On Behalf of the Board,

37 Capital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

____________________

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308776

Source: 37 Capital Inc.