Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E3BH | ISIN: CNE1000069Z2 | Ticker-Symbol: L52
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 09:55
1,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
REPT BATTERO ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPT BATTERO ENERGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 12:12 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inter Milan Legends to Appear at REPT BATTERO's SNEC 2026 Booth Following Historic Double Championship

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO, a leading global energy storage solutions provider, today announced that Inter Milan football legends will make a special appearance at its booth at SNEC 2026 (PV Power Expo), marking the first major public activation since the two parties formalized their Global Official Battery and Energy Storage Partnership in May 2026.

The appearance comes on the heels of Inter Milan's triumphant 2025-26 season, in which the club claimed both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia - a domestic double that underscores the club's status as one of Europe's most storied football institutions with a truly global fanbase.

At the SNEC booth, REPT BATTERO and Inter Milan will jointly showcase the company's latest energy storage products and solutions, bringing together the worlds of elite sport and clean energy innovation.

Inter Milan is a world-class sporting IP with unparalleled international reach. Through this collaboration, REPT BATTERO is connecting with global markets in a more dynamic and internationally resonant way, accelerating recognition of the brand, technology, and values on the world stage.

Beyond brand visibility, REPT BATTERO continues to deepen its commitment to the global market, advancing the deployment of its energy storage products, technologies, and service ecosystems to support the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993089/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inter-milan-legends-to-appear-at-rept-batteros-snec-2026-booth-following-historic-double-championship-302788355.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.