Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that beginning with the second quarter 2026, Pershing Square Inc. (NYSE:PS), the parent company of PSH's Investment Manager, will increase the frequency and depth of its investor communications. Each quarter, Pershing Square Inc. will release its financial results and host an earnings webcast and conference call with analysts. Concurrently with the release of Pershing Square Inc.'s results, PSH will publish a quarterly portfolio review.

Immediately following the Pershing Square Inc. earnings webcast and conference call, Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman and CIO Ryan Israel will host a live Spaces Q&A event on X at https://x.com/BillAckman, open to all investors, media, and members of the public. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of management during the Spaces event. The Spaces event will also be simulcast on the Pershing Square Inc. website. A replay will be available on X and on the investor relations section of the Pershing Square Inc. website.

"As the investment manager continues to grow and evolve as a public company, we are pleased that it is taking steps to provide access and transparency for shareholders," said Rupert Morley, Chairman of PSH. "The quarterly portfolio reviews and public X Spaces events will provide more regular and direct insight into the portfolio of Pershing Square and thinking of the investment team, and we look forward to that increased engagement."

These quarterly communications are in addition to PSH's existing semiannual and annual financial reporting, and its annual investor event in London.

The date for the second quarter 2026 portfolio review release and X Spaces event will be provided in due course.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:Events)

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Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, mediainquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com