REGULATED INFORMATION
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 29 May 2026 and 1 June 2026, it has received 2 transparency notifications from UBS Group AG.
1. Summary of the notifications
UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 29 May 2026, that on 27 May 2026, following an acquisition of shares with voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), increased its holdings and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On 27 May 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 595,082 shares with voting rights, representing 0.24% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 7,261,140 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.98% of the voting rights issued by the company.
UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 1 June 2026, that on 28 May 2026, following an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), increased its holdings in equivalent financial instruments and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On 28 May 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 807,166 shares with voting rights, representing 0.33% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 595,082 shares representing 0.24% in its previous notification dated 29 May 2026, as well as 7,522,357 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.08% of the voting rights issued by the company, versus 7,261,140 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.98% in its previous notification dated 29 May 2026.
2. Content of the notifications
Reason for the notifications
Acquisition of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
UBS Group AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich
Date on which the threshold is crossed
27 May 2026 and 28 May 2026
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
Transparency declaration dated 29 May 2026
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
UBS Group AG
0
0.00%
UBS AG
160,237
0.07%
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
96,614
0.04%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
8,128
0.00%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
280,102
0.11%
UBS Securities LLC
50,000
0.02%
UBS Switzerland AG
1
0.00%
Subtotal
595,082
0.24%
TOTAL
595,082
0.24%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/12/2027
177,000
0.07%
physical
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/03/2028
61,500
0.03%
physical
UBS AG
Equity Swaps
28/03/2028
383
0.00%
cash
UBS Switzerland AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
4,878,428
2.00%
physical
UBS AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
1,162,392
0.48%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
384,543
0.16%
physical
UBS AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
596,894
0.24%
physical
TOTAL
7,261,140
2.98%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7,856,222
3.22%
Transparency declaration dated 1 June 2026
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
UBS Group AG
0
0
0.00%
UBS AG
160,237
372,322
0.15%
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
96,614
96,614
0.04%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
8,128
8,128
0.00%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
280,102
280,102
0.11%
UBS Securities LLC
50,000
50,000
0.02%
UBS Switzerland AG
1
0
0.00%
Subtotal
595,082
807,166
0.33%
TOTAL
807,166
0.33%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/12/2027
177,000
0.07%
physical
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/03/2028
61,500
0.03%
physical
UBS AG
Equity Swaps
28/03/2028
297
0.00%
cash
UBS Switzerland AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
5,225,719
2.14%
physical
UBS AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
1,313,007
0.54%
physical
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
94,243
0.04%
physical
UBS AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
596,894
0.24%
physical
UBS AG
Substitution Right
At any time
53,697
0.02%
physical
TOTAL
7,522,357
3.08%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
8,329,523
3.41%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Please see full chain of control attached.
Additional information
The disclosure obligation arose due to the indirect holdings in financial instrument of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 27th May 2026.
The disclosure obligation arose due to the indirect holdings in financial instrument of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 28th May 2026.
3. Further information
The full transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
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About Azelis
Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.
Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
Attachment Chain of control
11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Americas Holding LLC
UBS Americas Inc.
UBS Securities LLC
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Switzerland AG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602594614/en/
Contacts:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com