REGULATED INFORMATION
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 22 July 2026 and 23 July 2026, it has received two transparency notifications from UBS Group AG.
1. Summary of the notifications
UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 22 July 2026, that on 20 July 2026, following an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), increased its holdings in equivalent financial instruments and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On 20 July 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 514,892 shares with voting rights, representing 0.21% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 7,333,861 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.01% of the voting rights issued by the company.
UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 23 July 2026, that on 21 July 2026, following a disposal of equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), decreased its holdings in equivalent financial instruments and crossed downward the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On 21 July 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 762,320 shares with voting rights, representing 0.31% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 7,271,124 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.98% of the voting rights issued by the company.
2. Content of the notifications
Reason for the notifications
Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
Notifications by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
UBS Group AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich
Dates on which the threshold is crossed
20 July 2026 and 21 July 2026
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
Transparency notification dated 22 July 2026
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
UBS Group AG
0
0
0,00%
UBS AG
308,423
10,717
0,00%
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
103,813
101,519
0,04%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
8,128
8,128
0,00%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
344,528
344,528
0,14%
UBS Securities LLC
344,528
344,528
0,02%
Subtotal
814,892
514,892
0,21%
TOTAL
514,892
0,21%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/12/2027
177,000
0.07%
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/03/2028
61,500
0.03%
UBS AG
Equity Swaps
28/03/2028
106
0.00%
UBS Switzerland AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
4,863,959
1.99%
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
830,656
0.34%
UBS AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
546,453
0.22%
UBS AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
295,690
0.12%
UBS AG
Substitution Right
At any time
558,497
0.23%
TOTAL
7,333,861
3.01%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7,848,753
3.22%
Transparency notification dated 23 July 2026
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
UBS Group AG
0
0
0,00%
UBS AG
10,717
245,366
0,10%
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
101,519
101,519
0,04%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
8,128
8,128
0,00%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
344,528
357,307
0,15%
UBS Securities LLC
344,528
344,528
0,02%
Subtotal
514,892
762,320
0,31%
TOTAL
762,320
0,31%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/12/2027
177,000
0.07%
UBS AG
Long Call Option
17/03/2028
61,500
0.03%
UBS AG
Equity Swaps
28/03/2028
106
0.00%
UBS Switzerland AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
4,876,980
2.00%
UBS Switzerland AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
820,777
0.34%
UBS AG
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
546,453
0.22%
UBS AG
Right of use over shares
At any time
213,499
0.09%
UBS AG
Substitution Right
At any time
574,809
0.24%
TOTAL
7,271,124
2.98%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
8,033,444
3.29%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Please see full chain of control attached.
Additional information
The disclosure obligation arose due to the indirect holdings in financial instrument of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 20th July 2026.
The disclosure obligation arose due to the indirect holdings in financial instrument of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going below 3% on 21th July 2026.
3. Further information
The full transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
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About Azelis
Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.
Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
Attachment Chain of control
11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Americas Holding LLC
UBS Americas Inc.
UBS Securities LLC
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Switzerland AG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260727833227/en/
Contacts:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com