Serval Resources Plc - Results from Initial Geological Mapping Programme on EPL 7081 and EPL 7079 in the Kaoko Basin, Namibia

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

Serval Resources Plc

("Serval" or the "Company")

3 June 2026

Results from Initial Geological Mapping Programme

on EPL 7081 and EPL 7079 in the Kaoko Basin, Namibia

Renewal of Environmental Clearance Certificates for EPL 7079 and EPL 7082

Highlights

Confirmation of multiple historically defined copper showings in outcrop as well as newly discovered copper mineralisation at surface in both EPL 7081 and EPL 7079

Identification of redox boundary geological setting on EPL 7079, closely related to the nearby Okohongo copper-silver deposit

Successful renewal and issuance of Environmental Clearance Certificates for EPL 7079 and EPL 7082

Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, is pleased to announce the results of its first geological mapping campaign across two key Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("EPLs") in the Kaoko Basin, Namibia. These results have confirmed the prospectivity of these EPLs, which hold the potential for copper-silver mineralisation from surface, and will assist in identifying priority targets for further evaluation.

The Company is also delighted to have received renewals of the Environmental Clearance Certificates ("ECCs") for EPLs 7079 and 7082, which are an important regulatory requirement in Namibia and allow for Serval to continue with exploration activities on these EPLs for a further three years.

CEO, Robin Birchall, commented:

"It is exciting that we had our first opportunity to get feet on the ground and start to do work in Namibia. Our land package in the Kaoko Basin is large and one of our positive challenges is target prioritisation, which we aim to address by a systematic approach to exploration. Geological mapping is an important component of this, as it can be used to refine geological interpretations and identify priority zones for follow-up geophysical and soil sampling programmes, before future drilling to expand the known mineralisation. In terms of the findings of this initial programme, it has confirmed the prospectivity of these EPLs and it is of course encouraging to see extensive copper mineralisation at surface.

I would also like to congratulate our team for the receipt of the important ECC renewals, which demonstrate our commitment to sustainable and responsible exploration practices, as well as our experience and capabilities in environmental management."

EPL 7081

EPL 7081 is Serval's highest priority licence in the Kaoko Basin and contains a number of key targets where historical drilling has established higher grade copper-silver mineralisation, including Omatapati, Otjozongombe and Horseshoe. Copper-silver mineralisation is believed by the Company to be most prospective at the contact between the Lower and Upper Omao Formations.

Geological mapping covering approximately 20 km² was completed on EPL 7081 by the Serval team. The mapping confirmed visual identification of copper mineralisation associated with the Nosib/Otavi contact at the Horseshoe prospect. Mineralisation is specifically occurring within the Omivero Shale and along the contact with the Lower Omao unit, extending into the Lower Omao. Visible mineralisation was also confirmed at the Lower and Upper Omao contact at Omatapati, with surface expressions extending further southeast of Omatapati.

Mapping efforts on EPL 7081 produced a more accurate delineation of the Lower and Upper Omao contact, together with the identification of visible copper mineralisation at Omatapati. This will enable more focused follow-up work, including detailed geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and soil sampling. These results also open the opportunity to extend the Omatapati prospect in a south easterly direction.

Figure 1: Omatapati Geological Map, EPL 7081 Figure 2: Copper Mineralisation visually identifiable as Malachite, Bornite and Chalcopyrite, Omatapati, EPL 7081

At the Horseshoe prospect, mineralisation was visually observed at the fold hinge of a large syncline, with additional expressions recorded along the same stratigraphic unit on the northern limb of the syncline. The next phase of exploration will aim to connect and extend this mineralisation along strike, while also investigating the potential of the southern limb.

Figure 3: Horseshoe Geological Map, EPL 7081 Figure 4: Visible copper mineralisation at Horseshoe prospect, EPL.7081

EPL 7079

EPL 7079 lies to the north of EPL 7081 and prospective features include the close proximity (less than 10 km) to the Taranis / Okohongo copper-silver project, which is at the reserve development stage, and along the same contact zone between the Otavi and Nosib Groups, which serves as a primary control on mineralisation.

On EPL 7079, mapping was conducted over 25 km² across three priority focus areas. The programme successfully identified favourable geology for copper mineralisation, which the Company believes is closely related to the Taranis / Okohongo project, including the Nosib Group / Omivero siltstone-shale contact in the northern and middle focus areas, and the Lower to Upper Omao contact in the southern focus area. Visible copper mineralisation was recorded in the southern focus area along the Lower-Upper Omao contact; refer to Figure 6. Mineralisation was also observed at the Ohundayamboto prospect in the middle focus area. The northern and middle areas are largely obscured by quaternary cover, meaning follow-up geophysical surveys and soil geochemistry will be required to better define drill targets.

Figure 5: EPL 7079 Southern Area Geological Map Figure 6: Mineralisation as copper oxides at EPL 7079, Southern area

The Company is encouraged by this initial mapping work, with the extent of the mineralisation confirming the prospectivity of these EPLs. Serval will update the market on its planned exploration programme in the Kaoko Basin in the coming weeks.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Luhann Theron, MSc (Geology), Member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), Senior Geologist for Lambda Tau. Mr Theron has 14 years' experience in exploration for metals and minerals of this mineralisation type, style and geological setting and a qualified person as defined under the JORC code and the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr Theron consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the technical matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Enquiries:

Serval Resources Company Robin Birchall + 44 (0) 7711 313 019 robin.birchall@servalresources.com IR Cathy Malins +44 (0) 7876 796 629 cathy.malins@servalresources.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Advisor and Broker David Hignell Charlie Bouverat Devik Mehta +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 AlbR Capital Limited Joint Corporate Broker Lucy Williams Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Tavistock Communications PR Charles Vivian Eliza Logan +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.

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For further information, visit:

https://servalresources.com/

https://x.com/ServalResources