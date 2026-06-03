Munters Group AB: Munters acquires animal health monitoring innovator Optifarm to strengthen Speria offering

Munters, a global leader in technologies that optimize climates, has acquired Optifarm, a UK-based provider of AI-driven livestock monitoring solutions. The acquisition strengthens the offering of operational intelligence solutions from Speria, the commercial brand for Munters FoodTech business area.

Optifarm's technology analyzes real-time animal behavior and environmental signals, such as water consumption patterns, to detect early signs of health deviations. These insights are translated into actionable insights that can be integrated into Speria's connected solutions of hardware, software and expert services.

"With Optifarm, we strengthen how animal health intelligence is embedded into mission-critical operations," says Pia Brantgärde Linder, President of FoodTech and GVP of Munters Group. "Their expertise in translating real-time animal signals into decisions supports how we connect data, software with controllers to generate impact. This is a key step in building more predictive and autonomous operations over time."

Founded in 2014 and based in Chesterfield, UK, Optifarm has 14 employees and customers in 18 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company has transitioned from a broiler farming service provider to focusing on AI-driven farm insights, and now operates in an early growth phase.

For more information:

Investors

Line Dovärn, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: line.dovarn@munters.com , Mobil: +46 (0)73 048 844

Media:?

Daniel Frykholm, Vice President External Relations and Internal Communication

E-mail: daniel.frykholm@munters.com, Phone: +46 (0)702 067 786

About Munters

Munters Group is a global leader in technologies that optimize climates, contributing to productivity, quality and resource efficiency in a wide range of industries. Our portfolio includes solutions for humidity control, air and liquid cooling, air purification, controllers and software - products and services that are key to safeguarding mission-critical processes. Headquartered in Sweden, Munters has shaped the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, we have around 5,000 employees and operations in more than 25 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of approximately SEK 15 billion in 2025 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.munters.com.

Munters business area FoodTech is spearheading data-driven optimization of the global food supply chain, operating under the Speria brand. With a portfolio of digital solutions including controllers, sensors, gateways, software, AI and advanced analytics, FoodTech drives the transition toward more sustainable food production by enabling increased productivity, improved resource efficiency, and enhanced resilience. In 2025, FoodTech had approximately 600 employees and reported annual net sales of around SEK 2 billion.