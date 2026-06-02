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WKN: A40GLH | ISIN: US0485921094 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.06.26 | 21:59
1,450 US-Dollar
-0,68 % -0,010
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIC INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTIC INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 23:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantic International Corp.: Atlantic International Corp Receives Notification from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Form 10-Q

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp (Nasdaq: ATLN) (the "Company"), a global provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions, announced that it has received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"), due to the delayed filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Rule requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

The Company intends to file the Form 10-Q as promptly as practicable and expects to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements prior to any applicable deadlines. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's securities will be subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company is working diligently to finalize the financial statements and to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

About Atlantic International Corp
Atlantic International Corp (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the Company delivers staffing services across food production, manufacturing and logistics sectors in North America. Through Circle8 Group, Atlantic has expanded into specialized IT and technology solutions, managed services, project delivery and broader technology services across Europe. For more information, visit www.atlantic-international.com and www.circle8group.com.

Forward Looking Statements
With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward- looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Clay Liolios
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
ATLN@gateway-grp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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