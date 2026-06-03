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WKN: 3678 | ISIN: DE00000TUEV3 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 11:12 Uhr
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PHNIX R290 GreenTherm Pro Air-to-Water Heat Pump Now TÜV SÜD RED Certified, with a SCOP of 5.55 Verified by HLK Stuttgart

GUANGZHOU, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, a professional heat pump manufacturer in China, has officially announced that its R290 Residential Air to Water Heat Pump GreenTherm Pro Series has successfully secured the European Radio Equipment Directive (RED) certification from TÜV SÜD. This milestone ensures that the full lineup of GreenTherm Pro complies with the EU's strict standards for electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and radio frequency (RF) performance, directly paving the way for European B2B partners to enter the local market seamlessly.

Furthermore, the P20 model of GreenTherm Pro has achieved an unprecedented Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) of 5.55 under EN 14511 standard ErP 35? water testing conditions, which was officially validated by HLK Stuttgart (an EN ISO 17025 accredited, independent testing laboratory at IGTE, University of Stuttgart). This certified value of SCOP 5.55 represents the highest efficiency rating ever recorded for a Chinese-manufactured heat pump tested in an independent European laboratory, providing PHNIX's partners with a decisive competitive advantage in the European market.

Empowering PHNIX's Partners with Market-Winning Advantages:

  • Streamlined Compliance & Rapid Market Entry: Pre-certified RED compliance eliminates regulatory risks, bypasses costly localized laboratory testing, and ensures seamless integration with European smart home ecosystems.
  • Access to Premium Government Subsidies: The GreenTherm Pro with an SCOP 5.55 easily surpasses the qualification lines required by government grants and incentives, such as BAFA in Germany, Ecobonus in Italy, CEE in France, and the Warm House Plan in the UK.
  • A+++ Top-Tier Performance: The GreenTherm Pro maintains A+++ efficiency at both 35? and 55?, capturing both new builds and renovation markets.
  • Ultimate Safety & AI Reliability: Featuring a built-in R290 leak detection and a gas separator, GreenTherm Pro guarantees 100% safe operation. Additionally, its AI Early Intervention function utilizes over 12 predictive modes to identify potential faults before they occur, drastically reducing after-sales maintenance costs for distributors.
  • Reliable Operation in Extreme Climates: The GreenTherm Pro operates stably in extreme weather down to -30? and delivers outlet water temperatures up to 80?.

For more information on R290 GreenTherm Pro air-to-water heat pump and PHNIX's full range of R290 heat pump solutions, please visit [www.phnix-e.com].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994117/PHNIX_R290_Air_to_Water_Heat_Pump_GreenTherm_Pro_Now_T_V_S_D_RED_Certified__with_a_SCOP_of_5_55_Veri.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phnix-r290-greentherm-pro-air-to-water-heat-pump-now-tuv-sud-red-certified-with-a-scop-of-5-55-verified-by-hlk-stuttgart-302789959.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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