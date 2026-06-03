Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

William Crossland, CEO of Thermal Energy, will be presenting and participating in a panel discussion titled "Industrial Resilience: Proprietary Tech Driving Margin Expansion and Deep Decarbonization" at 2 pm EDT.

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

For the conference agenda and to register, see the conference website at: https://events.tmx.com/ccic2026/

An updated Thermal Energy investor presentation will be made available on the company's website on the day of the conference at: https://investors-thermalenergy.com/presentations

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

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Source: Canadian Climate Investor Conference