Shareholders are reminded to vote well in advance of the proxy deadline on June 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Shareholder Questions or Require Voting Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by texting "INFO" to, or calling, 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) (KPT) is pleased to announce that both Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that KPT shareholders (Shareholders) vote FOR on all resolutions at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting).

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The Board of Directors of KP Tissue Inc. unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR on ALL resolutions.

The Meeting will be held on June 15, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at TMX Market Centre, Pearce Bunting Room, 120 Adelaide Street West, Ground Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1S3. Shareholders are encouraged to read the management information circular (the Circular) and to vote as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares by proxy is June 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

For access to all relevant documents related to the Meeting, complete Meeting details and information on how to vote, please visit https://www.kptissueinc.com/agm-vote.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact KPT's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Text Message: Text "INFO" to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.0% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products) is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299903

Source: KP Tissue Inc.