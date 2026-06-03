Launching Ask Perion, DOOH SOV, and Curated Measurement to create a more connected Programmatic DOOH workflow from planning to outcomes.

Perion (NASDAQ TASE: PERI), an advanced technology leader solving for the complexities of digital advertising through AI-native execution infrastructure, is introducing new capabilities at WOO London. The new features span campaign planning, guaranteed delivery, and measurement, closing key operational gaps in how Programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH) is planned, bought, and measured.

What Perion Is Introducing at WOO

PLAN Ask Perion

An agentic DOOH planning experience that transforms campaign planning from a manual workflow into a conversational interface. Buyers can describe budget, market, audience, and campaign goals in natural language and receive a structured media plan across cities, venue types, formats, audience segments, and publishers in minutes.

ACTIVATE DOOH SOV (Share of Voice)

A new guaranteed-delivery campaign type inside Perion One designed to bring the 75-80% of DOOH spend that is still booked direct into the same infrastructure used for programmatic demand. Publishers can now manage guaranteed share-of-voice and per-screen delivery inside the platform, without parallel workflows or external booking systems.

ANALYZE Curated Measurement

A new measurement layer that gives advertisers a clearer view of incremental campaigns by connecting planning inputs, delivery data, and outcome signals inside a single workflow. Rather than stitching together third-party studies after the fact, Curated Measurement surfaces performance indicators alongside activation, ultimately helping buyers and publishers evaluate what worked and why, closer to the point of execution.

Together, these launches reflect a broader shift in how Programmatic DOOH is executed: smarter planning, greater activation control, and measurement that's connected to the workflow rather than layered on after the campaign.

On Stage at WOO

On Friday, June 5, Will Brownsdon, Managing Director EMEA at Perion, will join other leaders from the DOOH industry for a breakout panel:

"Automation vs Programmatic: True Driver of Scalable Growth"

Brownsdon will join panelists examining whether the next phase of DOOH growth will come from more programmatic pipes, or from removing the operational friction between planning, buying, delivery, and measurement.

Panel Details: Friday, June 5, 9:10-10:00 AM

Later that morning, Ichiro T. Jinnai, President, Perion Japan, will join the panel:

"The big global moves in AUM" within the Accelerating Audience Measurement and Minimum Standards session, alongside other global industry leaders. The discussion will examine how the industry is moving toward common standards for audience measurement in DOOH.

Panel Details: Friday, June 5, 11:10-12:00

Where to Find Perion at WOO

Perion will host live demos of Ask Perion and DOOH SOV throughout the Congress at the Perion Booth #7 in the Platinum Exhibition Area.

Attendees can explore:

Conversational DOOH campaign planning

Guaranteed delivery workflows for publishers

Connected measurement capabilities

End-to-end execution across planning, activation, and outcomes

To learn more or request a demo, contact us

About Perion

Perion is an advanced technology leader redefining advertising through AI-native infrastructure, delivering real-time media execution across CTV, digital out-of-home, commerce and retail media, social and digital environments. Powered by Outmax, the company's proprietary AI agent, Perion helps brands, agencies, and retailers optimize spend and performance, driving measurable outcomes at scale.

For more information, visit www.perion.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603227955/en/

Contacts:

Sharona Meushar

VP of Global PR Communications

sharonam@perion.com