Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E3BH | ISIN: CNE1000069Z2 | Ticker-Symbol: L52
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:55
1,560 Euro
-2,50 % -0,040
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
REPT BATTERO ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPT BATTERO ENERGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 13:24 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REPT BATTERO Partners with Inter Milan's Premier IP to Debut at the SNEC Exposition in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, the Shanghai SNEC International Solar PV and Smart Energy Conference kicked off in grand style. Former Inter Milan legend Iván Córdoba made an appearance at the REPT BATTERO booth, where he participated in an engaging brand discussion, took an in-depth tour of the exhibition, and recreated classic Inter Milan goals with fans. He also gave away autographed jerseys and co-branded merchandise featuring REPT BATTERO mascot, Junbao. This event marked the first offline collaboration between the two parties at an international exposition following the official announcement of their partnership.

At the exposition, REPT BATTERO simultaneously unveiled two major new energy storage battery cells designed for different core applications. The first is the Wending 320Ah high-capacity sodium-ion cell designed for large-scale energy storage applications. This product highlights four core advantages: "ultra-high capacity, ultra-long cycle life, ultra-high energy efficiency, and ultra-wide temperature range." It boasts a cycle life exceeding 20,000 cycles and maintains an energy efficiency of =97% during charge-discharge cycles. The second is the 85Ah high-power lithium-ion cell, specifically designed for the high-reliability backup power and peak-shaving needs of artificial intelligence data centers (AIDC). It supports a maximum continuous discharge rate of 10C, has a cycle life exceeding 60,000 cycles, and has successfully passed numerous rigorous safety tests, including thermal runaway and needle penetration tests.

During the exposition, REPT BATTERO not only signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu YuanZhi Energy Technology Co., Ltd. on-site but also officially launched the "Battery Passport" and its latest achievements in full-lifecycle ESG management, demonstrating the company's long-term commitment to green manufacturing and sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994176/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rept-battero-partners-with-inter-milans-premier-ip-to-debut-at-the-snec-exposition-in-shanghai-302790115.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.