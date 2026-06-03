Oramach and iVent Mobile today announced that Airspan Networks has joined the ARES (Asymmetric Response European System) initiative as a partner.

ARES is a pan-European initiative focused on developing a sovereign and resilient communications platform to support defense, public safety and emergency-response operations across Europe. The network is being designed as a hybrid Air-to-Ground (ATG) and satellite communications architecture capable of delivering secure, high-capacity connectivity across airborne, terrestrial and maritime domains. This aligns with the European Commission's May 27 announcement reserving one third of the 2GHz MSS S-band for critical communications services.

The addition of Airspan Networks expands the consortium's capabilities in Air-to-Ground (ATG) networks, Open RAN technologies and mission-critical wireless systems, further accelerating the development of a scalable and operationally deployable European communications infrastructure. Airspan's experience building the world's largest 4G/5G ATG network adds proven expertise in deploying and operating large-scale wireless communications systems in demanding environments.

ARES is intended to support a wide range of mission-critical applications, including secure communications for drones, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, emergency-response vehicles, border-security operations and maritime assets. The initiative is designed to address Europe's increasing need for independent communications infrastructure capable of operating reliably during crises, natural disasters and contested operational environments.

The platform leverages commercially available dual-use technologies and is designed for rapid deployment using S-band spectrum. By combining proven COTS technologies with resilient network architecture, the consortium aims to provide a secure and interoperable communications backbone suitable for government, defense and civil-protection requirements.

Regional pilot programs are already underway, and a detailed deployment architecture covering Europe's eastern border regions has been completed. The ARES network is designed to provide high availability, cyber resilience and operational continuity for real-time mission-critical operations.

"ARES was created to strengthen Europe's ability to operate secure and independent communications infrastructure under all conditions," said Robin Contius, Managing Director of Oramach. "The addition of Airspan Networks significantly enhances the consortium's wireless technology capabilities and strengthens the operational foundation of the initiative."

"Europe requires resilient communication systems that can seamlessly integrate terrestrial, airborne and satellite connectivity," said Carel Begeer, CEO of iVent Mobile. "By welcoming Airspan Networks into the consortium, we are adding substantial expertise in scalable wireless infrastructure and advanced radio technologies."

"Joining the ARES initiative represents a strong strategic fit for Airspan Networks," said Henrik Smith-Petersen, CSO of Airspan Networks. "Europe is entering a period where secure, sovereign and rapidly deployable communications infrastructure is becoming increasingly important for defense, security and emergency-response operations. We look forward to contributing our expertise in advanced wireless networks and Open RAN technologies to help support the development of this important European initiative."

About Oramach

Oramach GmbH is a German technology company specializing in the digitalisation of drone, helicopter and eVTOL operations. Established as a spin-out from SkyFive, the company develops secure digital communications and operational services for crewed, remotely piloted and autonomous airborne missions.

About iVent Mobile

iVent Mobile BV is a Dutch provider of secure carrier-grade communications infrastructure for aviation, maritime and government operations. The company designs and operates integrated connectivity platforms combining satellite, terrestrial and Air-to-Ground (ATG) networks for mission-critical environments.

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan's portfolio spans three core solution areas in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other service providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment. Visit our website at https://airspan.com/

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Contacts:

Media Analyst Contact:

Kyle Allen

kallen@airspan.com