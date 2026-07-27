Revenue growth and a strong financial foundation

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC ("Airspan"), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions, today provided an update on its business performance for the first half of 2026.

Financial highlights:

First half 2026 revenue of $70 million, up 112% year-over-year

Revenue for the twelve months ended June 2026 of $152 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% for the twelve months ended June 2026

Entering the second half of 2026 with a strong backlog and revenue visibility

"We continue to deliver significant growth while maintaining a profitable business model that supports increased investment," said Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan. "Our first half performance reflects the strength of our portfolio, the growing scale of our operations, and our ability to expand profitability despite higher component costs. With revenue more than doubling year over year, Airspan enters the second half of 2026 with strong momentum and technology leadership in wireless networks for critical infrastructure. We are confident in our outlook and well positioned for long-term growth."

Strategic highlights:

In-Building Networks:

In-building networks revenue, including RAN software and DAS systems, grew by 82% year over year in 1H '26

Launched a new portfolio of dual mode (4G 5G) AirUnity small cells and software for both indoor and outdoor applications

Announced the deployment of MobileAccess DAS at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Open RAN Networks:

Outdoor (Open RAN) networks grew by 118% year over year in the 1H '26, with key deployments in Europe and Asia

Selected by Rakuten Mobile to deploy Open RAN radios across Rakuten's nationwide mobile network

Announced an alliance with Atika Ventures in Spain to deploy tactical 5G communications for defense and security environments

Air-to-Ground (ATG):

ATG networks revenue grew by 314% year over year in 1H '26 driven by the commercial launch of Gogo's next generation 5G air to ground communications

Announced plans to deploy a 5G ATG platform for Space Compass's High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) in Japan

Announced the expansion of the 5G ATG platform into defense grade uncrewed aerial platforms

For more information about Airspan products and solutions, visit https://airspan.com/

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan's portfolio spans three core solution areas in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other service providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment.

Visit our website at https://airspan.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260727454920/en/

Contacts:

Media Analyst Contact:

Kyle Allen

kallen@airspan.com