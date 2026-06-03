

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed uncertainty surrounding the fate of the negotiations between the U.S and Iran engulfed global markets on Wednesday. Losses were limited by the prospects of an AI-driven tech rally.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory amidst the interplay of geopolitical tensions and optimism surrounding the AI economy. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in the red as trade tariff jitters added to the fears of an energy price shock. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index strengthened amidst safe haven bidding for the greenback. Amidst renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a spike in crude oil prices, bond yields hardened across regions and tenors.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have gained more than a percent amidst fresh hostilities between the U.S. and Iran. Gold has lost more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,180.60, down 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,606.00, down 0.05% Germany's DAX at 24,909.20, down 0.83% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,339.24, down 0.33% France's CAC 40 at 8,186.94, down 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,075.96, down 0.52% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 68,402.13, up 2.50% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,785.70, up 0.70% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,083.97, up 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,633.21, down 1.56% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,801.49, up 0.15% (June 2)



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.33, up 0.11% EUR/USD at 1.1615, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3447, down 0.16% USD/JPY at 159.86, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.7164, down 0.22% USD/CAD at 1.3856, up 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.483%, up 0.58% Germany at 3.0090%, up 1.14% France at 3.636%, up 1.22% U.K. at 4.8960%, up 0.74% Japan at 2.640%, up 2.72%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $97.93, up 2.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $95.68, up 2.05%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,491.05, down 0.64%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $74.69, down 1.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,008.68, down 3.57% Ethereum at $1,875.55, down 5.21% BNB at $637.35, down 6.01% XRP at $1.23, down 2.19% Solana at $74.99, down 5.09%



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